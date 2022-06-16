Norwich-Tilbury pylon consultation told subsea cable not an option
- Published
National Grid has ruled out a subsea alternative to a 112 mile-long (180km) powerline using pylons.
East Anglia Green, which has been running the public consultation, to end on Thursday, said it was "being clear and honest" about subsea options.
A spokesman said: "It doesn't align at all with our statutory duties or government policy."
Instead it has proposed pylons across Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex, to carry the power generated by offshore wind.
Simon Pepper, project manager for East Anglia Green, said the utilities firm had "provided information about those alternative offshore options for information".
"But we're really keen to get views on what people think about the core options we've looked at," he said.
"We've got lots of things we can do to mitigate the project as best we can, we've got different types of pylon, we have lower height pylons.
"We have to be honest about the realistic options available to us and we do look at strategic alternatives right from the outset."
The company said the proposals met with the government's ambition to connect 40GW of offshore wind energy to power every home in this country by 2030.
Mr Pepper said the company was listening to people, adding there were "significant challenges" with the off-shore solution which would cost "cost billions of pounds more" to build.
"Every penny we spend ultimately appears on consumers' bills," he said.
A barrister employed by campaigners against the plans said there were "legal deficiencies" with the consultation.
Norfolk County Council also said it was against the scheme, which has faced opposition from three Suffolk councils, six East Anglian MPs and campaign groups.
The pylons are part of a proposed 400kV electricity transmission line between Norwich and a new Bramford substation near Ipswich, and then to Tilbury in south Essex, called the East Anglia Green Energy Enablement project.
National Grid has proposed to run the cables underground through the Dedham Vale area of outstanding natural beauty on the Essex/Suffolk border, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The publicly-listed utility company said there would be another opportunity to comment on the proposals before an application is submitted to the Planning Inspectorate in late 2024.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk