Katie Price: Court case against Carl Woods dropped
- Published
Prosecutors have dropped a criminal case against Katie Price's fiance.
Carl Woods, 33, was charged with using threatening behaviour against the reality TV star, following an incident at a house in Essex last August.
Mr Woods, of Little Canfield, denied the charge and had been due to appear for a summary trial at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court.
The Crown Prosecution Service said there was "no realistic prospect of conviction and the case was stopped".
It said it took "seriously all situations where a person's behaviour causes fear and we will seek to prosecute suspects when our legal test is met".
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.