Robert Powell's mother pleads for information about Essex shooting
- Published
The mother of a man who was shot multiple times has pleaded for anyone with information about the killing to contact police.
Robert Powell, 50, was shot on Water Lane in Roydon, Essex, on 13 June 2020. The father-of-three and grandfather-of-two died in hospital the following day.
Nana Oppong, 41, Israar Shah, 36, and Temitope Adeyinka, 37, were "believed to have all be involved", police said.
The force said Mr Oppong, from east London, "may now live abroad".
Police said Mr Oppong and Mr Adeyinka were from Stratford, with the latter having links to Bow.
Mr Shah was described as being from Brentwood, with links to Romford.
Mr Powell's mother said: "My son was an awesome person with a smile that still warms my heart.
"He was a well-loved son, brother, nephew, uncle, cousin and friend to many, and we all love and miss him."
She said the pain of losing her son was "ongoing day by day".
"You wait, expecting a phone call, hear their favourite song, or smell their clothing. The worst pain of all is on their birthday," she said.
"I can only pray and plead to the conscience of anyone who has information, no matter how small, to contact Essex Police.
"It has been two years now, and we, the family of Robert Christopher Powell are asking you to please look into your hearts and help us find closure."
Det Supt Stephen Jennings said: "Although it will never bring Robert back to his family, we will not stop until those responsible are found and brought to justice.
"A dedicated team of officers and staff are still carrying out extensive inquiries to progress our investigation and we welcome any new information, no matter how minor you think it may be."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk