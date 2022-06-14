Harwich pub blaze tackled by 60 firefighters
- Published
About 60 crew have been tackling a "major" fire at a historical port town pub.
The blaze broke out shortly before 08:00 BST at the Hanover Inn, in Church Street, in Harwich.
Essex Fire Service said it had spread to two neighbouring properties, badly damaging them as well.
A spokeswoman said people living nearby were advised to keep doors and windows closed and to expect disruption in the area for several hours.
The building was believed to date from the 18th Century, when it was built next to St Nicholas's Church, and Historic England gives it Grade II listed status.
The pub landlord told the BBC all staff were safe.
The fire service's incident commander, Craig McLellan, said: "The affected properties have sadly seen extensive damage, but our crews are working hard to minimise any further damage."
Twelve fire engines and an aerial platform were at the scene, as well as Essex Police and the ambulance service.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk