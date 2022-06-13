Regeneration of former oil refinery site in Thurrock approved
A billion pound regeneration scheme on the site of a former oil refinery site has been approved despite traffic concerns.
The firm iSec wants to build Thames Enterprise Park on the former Coryton oil refinery site in Essex.
Thurrock Council approved the development despite concerns over the increase in lorry traffic in Manor Way, the only access to the site.
The road is also used by traffic from the DP World port 20 miles (32km) away.
Councillors heard there would be improved cycling provision in the road which would be upgraded, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Terry Piccolo, Conservative councillor for Stanford-le-Hope West, said he "loved the plan" but was concerned about the impact of traffic on residents.
"I wouldn't mind 5,000 cyclists going down the road, what I don't like is 300 HGV lorries going down the road," he said.
"At the moment DP World is only 60% developed... that's going to increase exponentially once DP World becomes fully developed."
The council-backed development is expected to add more than £350m per year to the economy, increasing to more than £3.5bn over the first ten years of operation.
The council said the site would be home to advanced manufacturing and next-generation energy, fuels and storage businesses, positioning Thurrock "not only at the heart of logistics and distribution, but also as a leading player across the decarbonisation agenda".
Mark Coxshall, deputy leader and councillor responsible for regeneration and external affairs, said: "Thames Enterprise Park will drive decarbonisation, foster innovation and unlock countless opportunities for our residents, including up to 5,500 new jobs.
"It will also play a pivotal role in the long-term success of Thames Freeport, the UK's leading freeport, that will see more than £4.5bn in new public and private investment with Thurrock at its heart."
