Firefighters tackle Braintree thatched cottage blaze
- Published
About 50 firefighters have worked through the night to tackle a blaze at a cottage with a thatched roof.
Essex Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the property in Cressing Road, Braintree, just after midnight.
All the occupants were able to get out and crews were able to stop it spreading to neighbouring properties, but the roof was destroyed, the service said.
A full investigation into the cause of the fire is set to take place.
The fire service added that three crews remain at the scene this morning to dampen down.
Station manager Howard Midwood, said: "Sadly there has been extensive damage to an historic thatched cottage but thanks to the skill and professionalism of the firefighters, the fire was stopped from spreading to the neighbouring properties and as many personal possessions as possible could be saved from inside."
Cressing Road is currently closed between Coggeshall Road and Trotters Field because of the incident.