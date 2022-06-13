Firefighters tackle Braintree thatched cottage blaze

Fire at a property in Cressing Road, BraintreeEssex Fire and Rescue Service
Essex Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the property in Cressing Road, Braintree, just after midnight

About 50 firefighters have worked through the night to tackle a blaze at a cottage with a thatched roof.

Essex Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the property in Cressing Road, Braintree, just after midnight.

All the occupants were able to get out and crews were able to stop it spreading to neighbouring properties, but the roof was destroyed, the service said.

A full investigation into the cause of the fire is set to take place.

Essex Fire and Rescue Service
Crews were able to stop it spreading to neighbouring properties but the roof has been destroyed, the fire service said.

The fire service added that three crews remain at the scene this morning to dampen down.

Station manager Howard Midwood, said: "Sadly there has been extensive damage to an historic thatched cottage but thanks to the skill and professionalism of the firefighters, the fire was stopped from spreading to the neighbouring properties and as many personal possessions as possible could be saved from inside."

Cressing Road is currently closed between Coggeshall Road and Trotters Field because of the incident.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics