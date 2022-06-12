Frinton-on-Sea former care home fire started deliberately say crews

Frinton-on-Sea fireEssex County Fire and Rescue
About 40% of the building in Frinton-on-Sea was destroyed

A blaze at a former care home that needed 30 firefighters to extinguish was thought to have been started deliberately, a fire service said.

Essex County Fire and Rescue crews tackled the flames at Connaught Avenue, Frinton-on-Sea, on Saturday afternoon.

Nick Singleton, from the service, said firefighters worked in "arduous conditions".

He said crews stopped the fire from spreading to the whole building, but about 40% of it had been destroyed.

Essex County Fire and Rescue
Essex County Fire and Rescue said deliberate fires increased during the summer months

