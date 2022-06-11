Colchester leisure centre shuts pool due to chlorine shortage
- Published
A leisure centre is closing some of its pools to the public due to an ongoing national chlorine shortage.
Leisure World Colchester in Essex said the temporary changes would apply to its fitness and teaching pools on certain dates in June
Swimming lessons, school and club sessions on the affected days will be running as normal.
Colchester Borough Council said it was taking action "to prolong our chlorine supplies".
The pools will be closed 11-12 June, 15 June, 17-19 June and 22 June.
The centre's leisure pool and Aqua Springs spa which operate using a different type of chemical system were unaffected, the council said.
The shortages have been attributed to a backlog in supply from China due to Covid, worldwide transportation issues and a fire in a US Chemical plant in late 2020.
Labour councillor Adam Fox, deputy leader of Colchester Borough Council, said: "We've taken some proactive steps to make sure we can keep as much of the leisure centre open as we possibly can.
"It will have a small [financial] impact on us but what people want over the summer months is to come into the leisure pool and families will still be able to do that.
"We just hope over the coming months we'll continue to receive supplies of chlorine so we can keep the pools open," he added.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk