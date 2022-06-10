Five men arrested on suspicion of murdering Simon Dobbin
- Published
Five men have been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a football fan who died five years after he was attacked following a match.
Cambridge United supporter Simon Dobbin, from Mildenhall in Suffolk, was assaulted after the match at Southend United in March 2015 and left with permanent brain damage.
He died in October 2020, aged 48.
Essex Police said five men, aged 27, 30, 34, 39, 45, were detained earlier at addresses across south Essex.
Mr Dobbin was left unable to walk, talk or move independently after being attacked in Station Approach, Southend.
Det Supt Stephen Jennings, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said the arrests were made after investigations showed "a direct, causal link to the injuries [Mr Dobbin] sustained".
"Simon's wife, Nicole, and their daughter Emily have been kept updated on our progress every step of the way," he said.
"Simon was a completely innocent party in the disorder that took place that day and his family have been through an unimaginable time.
"The injuries Simon sustained that day did not just change his life, they also changed the lives of Nicole and Emily.
"As a team, we will do everything we possibly can to secure justice for Nicole, Emily and Simon's wider family and friends."