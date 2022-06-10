Five men arrested on suspicion of murdering Simon Dobbin
Five men have been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a football fan who died five years after he was attacked following a match.
Cambridge United supporter Simon Dobbin, from Mildenhall in Suffolk, was assaulted after the match at Southend United in March 2015 and left with permanent brain damage.
He died in October 2020, aged 48.
Essex Police said five men, aged 27, 30, 34, 39, 45, were detained earlier at addresses across south Essex.
