Suffolk lecturer died from stab wound to neck, inquest told
A university lecturer whose death is being investigated as murder, died from a stab wound to the neck, an inquest heard.
Dr Antonella Castelvedere, 52, was found seriously injured at a house in Wickham Road, Colchester, on on 1 June and later died at the scene.
Ertan Ersoy, 50, also of Wickham Road, has been charged with her murder.
Senior Coroner for Essex Lincoln Brookes suspended the inquest until the end of criminal proceedings.
Police found Mr Ersoy injured at the property.
He appeared before Chelmsford Crown Court where he was remanded in custody until a plea hearing on 2 August.
At the inquest opening in Chelmsford, the court was told Dr Castelvedere's provisional cause of death had been recorded as a "stab wound to the neck".
The University of Suffolk described Dr Castelvedere as "a widely respected and well-liked member of staff at the university where she was an outstanding academic in English and critical writing".
