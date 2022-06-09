Colchester Army barracks 'sex videos' are disgraceful says minister
The Armed Forces Minister said he was "embarrassed and angry" after videos were posted on social media appearing to show paratroopers involved in sex acts at a military base.
James Heappey said the footage, allegedly filmed at Merville Barracks in Colchester, was "disgraceful".
The Times reported various clips were circulated of a woman having sex with troops from 16 Air Assault Brigade.
The Army said Royal Military Police were investigating several videos.
The newspaper said it believed the woman, a civilian, may have been smuggled in. It is not known when the alleged acts took place.
Mr Heappey, speaking on ITV's Peston, said: "I am aware of that clip and it is disgraceful and people sort of say what, it was consensual, that doesn't matter.
"We want the nation's brightest and best to serve in our armed forces and we want women serving in the armed forces to know that they're serving in an environment where they are safe, where they are respected.
"Whatever it was that happened in Colchester, it's just not appropriate. It's not the advert for the Army that we would want to show right now.
"And I'm just sorry and embarrassed and angry that what happened in Colchester has let down that incredible effort from our armed forces."
A spokesman for the Army said: "The Army expects the highest standards of behaviour from all their personnel. Anyone not maintaining these standards will be investigated and appropriate action will be taken against them.
"The Royal Military Police are investigating several videos appearing to involve Army personnel."
He said it would be "inappropriate to comment further".
Merville Barracks is the central camp of Colchester Garrison and houses the headquarters of 16 Air Assault Brigade, 18 Army Education Centre, the WRVS centre and living accommodation for unaccompanied or single service personnel.
"I'm confident that the men and women of our armed forces will continue to excel themselves and I'm confident the chain of command will correct those responsible for what happened in Colchester," Mr Heappey added.
