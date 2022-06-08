Family of Archie Battersbee await life-support ruling
The family of a 12-year-old boy with brain damage are waiting for a High Court judge to decide if his life-support treatment should continue.
Archie Battersbee was found unconscious at his home in Southend, Essex, on 7 April.
Doctors at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel in east London said he was "brain-stem dead" and his life-support should end.
Archie's parents Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee disagree.
Judge Mrs Justice Arbuthnot was told during a three-day hearing in London that tests showed no "discernible" brain activity.
It is the final hearing in the case, in the Family Division of the High Court, and a result is expected on Monday.
Representatives for Archie's family told the court his family was praying for miracles.
The legal team argued that his heart was still beating and said there was an issue about whether "the correct procedure" had been followed.
The court previously heard that Archie suffered brain damage during an incident at home, which his mother believed may have been related to an online challenge.
Archie has not regained consciousness since.
Lawyers representing the hospital's governing trust, Barts Health NHS Trust, have asked Mrs Justice Arbuthnot to decide what next step is in Archie's best interests.
On Monday, their lawyers also raised issues about whether the family's views had been taken into account.
A campaign organisation called the Christian Legal Centre was supporting Archie's family.
