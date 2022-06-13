Archie Battersbee treatment should stop, judge rules
Treatment for a brain-damaged boy in a coma should stop, a judge has ruled.
Archie Battersbee, 12, was found unconscious at his home in Southend, Essex, on 7 April.
Doctors treating him at the Royal London Hospital in east London told the High Court it was "highly likely" he was "brain-stem dead" and asked for his life support to end.
Archie's mother Hollie Dance said: "We intend to appeal and will not give up on Archie."
The boy's mother and father Paul Battersbee disagreed with the hospital and Ms Dance says she is "sickened" the wishes of the family have not been taken into account.
The court previously heard that Archie suffered brain damage during an incident at home, which his mother believed may have been related to an online challenge.
Archie has not regained consciousness since.
In a written ruling, Mrs Justice Arbuthnot concluded Archie died at noon on 31 May based on MRI scans that day.
She said: "I find that irreversible cessation of brain stem function has been conclusively established.
"I give permission to the medical professionals at the Royal London Hospital to cease to ventilate mechanically Archie Battersbee."
Lawyers representing the hospital's governing trust, Barts Health NHS Trust, had asked the judge to decide what moves were in Archie's best interests.
The legal team for Archie's parents had told the judge that his heart was still beating and that his mother Hollie Dance said he had gripped her hand.
During a three-day hearing at the court's Family Division last week, specialists said tests had shown no "discernible" brain activity.
In her judgement, Mrs Justice Arbuthnot said the devotion of Archie's family was "extraordinary".
"If Archie remains on mechanical ventilation, the likely outcome for him is sudden death and the prospects of recovery are nil," she said.
"He has no pleasure in life and his brain damage is irrecoverable.
"His position is not going to improve.
"The downside of such a hurried death is the inability of his loving and beloved family to say goodbye."
The judge said that, had she not concluded Archie was dead, she would have ruled that it was not in his best interests to continue to receive life-support treatment.
"The steps I have set out above are lawful," she added.
