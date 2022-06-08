Ed Sheeran surprises Essex teen by joining Background Bob art project

We hope everyone enjoyed their long weekend off and got involved in some festivities and celebrations. We’ve had a whole weekend of celebrating with friends and family and have even more to celebrate tonight. We want to share something very special with you this evening. We were very excited when we received this lovely video message a few days ago from local lad and global superstar……Ed Sheeran 😳😳❤️❤️ My Nan made noises only dogs could hear 😂 Not only are we’re over the moon to know that he’s heard about our little project but he has very kindly agreed to come and collaborate with me too…. How amazing is that???? Thank you dude, we know you are very busy and it’s a real honour to have you involved. 🙏❤️ Big shout out to Mike for helping with this, you star ⭐️