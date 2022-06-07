Essex Police catch up with stolen car 12 minutes after 999 call

Essex Police became involved in a 10-minute pursuit with a stolen car before it crashed into a traffic light

Police caught up with a stolen car and made an arrest 12 minutes after receiving the initial 999 call.

Essex Police's control room received a report at 00:49 BST of a suspected stolen Audi before dispatching officers who were close behind the car at 00:51.

Officers were involved in a 10-minute pursuit in the Southend area, until the driver of the car lost control and crashed into a traffic light.

The vehicle was recovered and a suspect arrested.

