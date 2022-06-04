Ukrainian families in Dereham mark Jubilee
- Published
Ukrainian families marked the Queen's Jubilee at an aid centre as they reflected on 100 days of war back home.
The community hub in Dereham, Norfolk, offers advice and support for those who have resettled in the area.
On Friday it was decked out in bunting and hosted a quiz, bingo, live music and afternoon tea.
"Amongst the sadness we are trying to bring a bit of a distraction and celebrate," organiser Leanne Jarman said.
She and other volunteers set up the centre in a former clothes shop in Wrights Walk in May, following the huge response to donations for Ukraine.
It has a cafe and stocks clothing, food, household essentials, bicycles and toys - all of which are free - and offers English lessons.
Ms Jarman said 20 families being hosted in and around Dereham were invited to the celebrations.
"I think they are really happy to be involved with our culture and our British community," she added.
"I really think they've enjoyed it."
Asked if they understood it she replied: "I don't think so - they probably think it's a lot of hype, but we try to make it as celebratory as possible."
Gavin Wolfenden hosts Olga and her sons Glen, nine, and Bogdan, 12. Her husband - their father - is still in Odessa.
He said he had also taken a group of Ukrainian children to other Jubilee celebrations in the town, while their mothers worked.
"The impression I got was they were very happy to take part - just the sheer energy that goes into it, they must enjoy it," he said.
"They are taking each day by day, establishing new lives, and many have said in the short term they cannot go back.
"We talk things through, [especially] the pressure of having loved ones still over there."
Speaking through an interpreter, Olga said the Wolfendens had been "so welcoming", and she and her sons now felt part of their family.
The Jubilee had made them feel part of a "very big event", and it was interesting to see British "traditions", she added.
"I'm quite worried about my husband, but we are in touch every day," she said.