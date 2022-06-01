Fuel tanker engulfed in fire at A130 South Benfleet
Firefighters tackled a fuel tanker blaze which caused a large plume of black smoke to rise high in the air and windows on nearby cars to crack.
Essex County Fire and Rescue Service was called to the blaze at the A130 Canvey Way and Saddlers Farm roundabout at South Benfleet just after 17:00 BST.
Crews from eight stations and an ambulance attended the scene.
The fire service said the tanker was carrying 38,000 litres (8,358 gallons) of aviation fuel.
The intensity of the fire caused the road, nearby street lights and traffic signals significant damage.
The road will remain closed while urgent repair works take place and the vehicle is removed, the fire service said.
Neil Fenwick, area director at the fire service, said there had been over 60 calls to the control room relating to the fire.
He said: "The fire has now been extinguished but we'll remain at the scene as long as necessary to monitor the situation and make sure the fire remains out.
"I'd like to thank the public for being supportive while our crews worked to put the fire out this evening.
"I'd also like to thank Essex Police and East of England Ambulance Service for their cooperation at the scene.
"Incidents of this nature really demonstrate the importance of close working relationships between emergency services."
