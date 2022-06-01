Fire crews tackle Colchester shop and cafe blaze
About 20 firefighters have been tackling a blaze which affected a town centre cafe and a convenience store.
Essex Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called to St John's Street, Colchester, just before 05:00 BST after a passer-by noticed smoke in a commercial building.
It said the fire soon spread to the roofs of neighbouring properties.
Nobody was inside when it started and there were no reported injuries, the fire service added.
A spokesman said that the majority of the fire had been extinguished by 08:00 and crews were working to expose beams in the roof spaces to dampen down any hot spots.
Essex Police were also at the scene and the road was likely to remain closed for some time.
