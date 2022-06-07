Two found guilty of 'brutal and senseless' murder in Harlow
- Published
Two men have been found guilty of murdering a man who was found with fatal stab wounds at a house police believe was a drugs den.
Essex Police discovered Cristian-Marin Patru, 24, with injuries to his neck, chin and back in Harlow on 8 November.
Jayden Drake, 25, of Maclean Road, Bournemouth, and Igors Andersons, 19, of Tickenhall Drive, Harlow, were both convicted of his murder.
They are due to be sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court on 22 July.
Essex Police said officers believed Drake had been using the property, in The Hides, as part of his drug dealing activities, and that he had a history of carrying knives.
Police said Mr Patru's blood was found on Drake and Anderson's clothing and shoes.
Det Ch Insp Ant Alcock said: "Cristian was killed in a brutal and senseless attack.
"Jayden Drake and Igors Andersons used extreme violence to take Cristian's life in a planned attack.
"They are now facing spending a significant amount of time behind bars and Essex is a safer place because of this."
A third man, 18-year-old Fraser Chung, of Tudor Avenue, Cheshunt, Hertfordshire was found not guilty of murder.
