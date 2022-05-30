Creamfields South music festival in Chelmsford expecting 50,000
- Published
Up to 50,000 people are expected to attend an electronic music festival taking place for the first time in Chelmsford over the jubilee holiday.
Creamfields South is being held at Hylands Park between 2 June and 4 June.
Essex Police has asked festival-goers to "act responsibly and look out for each other" and said a "dedicated policing plan" was in place.
Event organisers said Creamfields South would be "a game changer for the UK festival landscape".
Its sister event, Creamfields, has been taking place at Daresbury in Cheshire since 2006.
Supt Nick Morris, from Essex Police, said: "A new festival brings new opportunities and we're excited that an event like Creamfields South is taking place in our county.
"With any large event, we have well-rehearsed policing plans in place to ensure you have a safe festival.
"Our preparations have included assessing the level of risk around crime and disorder which could occur."
He added: "We want people going to the festival to enjoy themselves, look out for one another and be safe."
