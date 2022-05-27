Southend cyclist suffers series injuries in crash with car
A cyclist has suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash which is expected to close a major route in a seaside resort for several hours.
Officers were called to the A127, close to the Victoria Avenue roundabout, in Southend, shortly after 14:00 BST.
Essex Police said the collision involved a bicycle and a car, with the cyclist taken to hospital.
The road is closed eastbound at the junction with Priory Crescent and Manners Way.
Police advised motorists to avoid the area if possible.
Anyone who was in the area at the time and saw the collision, or has dash cam footage, is asked to contact police.
