Leigh-on-Sea disorder prompts extra 'stop and search' powers
- Published
Police have been carrying out "stop and searches" in south Essex after a reported rise in incidents of disorder.
The force was granted Section 60 powers on Wednesday for 10 hours in Leigh-on-Sea and Southend, which expired at 04:50 BST.
Essex Police said it had received reports of groups of people fighting and "weapons involved" - between 15:00 and 17:00 on Wednesday.
Police said there had been no further violence since the order was granted.
The disorder was reported in the Blenheim Chase, Suffolk Avenue and Manchester Drive area of Leigh.
The stop and search area stretched from the Belton Hills nature reserve to Southend Hospital and Belfairs Methodist Church in the north, where the Southend MP David Amess was stabbed to death last October.
Section 60 orders give the police extra powers to stop and search people without needing the "reasonable grounds" they would normally need.
Essex Police confirmed three stop and searches had taken place overnight and a large knife had been recovered.
Ch Insp Ian Hughes, district commander for Southend, said: "I'm pleased to say we didn't have any further violence in Leigh after the Section 60 was put in place.
"I know incidents like this will cause concern in the community but Leigh is a really safe place to be.
"We won't tolerate people carrying out violence and these extended powers are just one of the tools we have available to protect the public."
The force added that a police presence would continue in the area throughout Thursday.
