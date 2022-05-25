Southend man admits killing father out with family on Halloween
- Published
A man has admitted killing a father-of-two who was assaulted while out trick or treating with his family.
Philip Mersh, 43, sustained serious injuries in the incident in Broadway, Leigh-on-Sea, Essex at about 18:00 GMT on 31 October.
Daniel Ballard, of Lincoln Close, Southend, pleaded guilty to manslaughter at Southend Crown Court.
The 31-year-old was remanded in custody and will be sentenced at the same court on 20 July.
Essex Police said Mr Mersh was out with his family on Halloween last year when he was assaulted.
He was taken to hospital but died two days later.
Det Ch Insp Louise Metcalfe said Mr Mersh's death had "an enormous impact" on his partner and children.
"I want to praise the courage they have shown throughout the investigation," she added.
