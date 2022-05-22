The Essex Serpent: Light artist's nod to book and Apple TV+ series
- Published
A photographer has inadvertently created a representation of The Essex Serpent in light.
Kevin Jay, 50, uses a light source to "paint" images and capture the work on his camera using a slow shutter speed.
He and Nigel Cox created the images of snakes at Frinton-on-Sea.
But, he said it was not until he was editing it after that he realised it was a nod to Sarah Perry's award-winning novel that has been turned into a six-part TV series.
Mr Jay, from Clacton-on-Sea, said he was "really pleased" with the outcome as it was the first time he had created the snake shapes.
He has previously created Christmas scenes in light and Remembrance poppies.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
It was shot in Mersea Island, Maldon and Alresford Creek in coastal Essex.