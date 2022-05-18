Ambulance service staff suspended over social media claims
- Published
An ambulance trust has suspended members of staff over claims they misused social media.
The East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST) said it had "acted swiftly" - and an investigation was under way, Essex Live reported.
The number of staff involved, and the departments they work in, have not been disclosed.
EEAST chief executive, Tom Abell, said the alleged behaviour was "unacceptable and falls far short of our values".
He added: "It is not representative of EEAST as a whole and of the many staff who carry out their roles to a high professional standard."
The trust did reveal that it had taken a number of steps over the last year to tackle "deep-rooted cultural issues" within the organisation.
These include the provision of "detailed guidance and training for staff about acceptable conduct, values and behaviours and in particular the appropriate use of social [media]".
It said it had also strengthened its disciplinary processes and had made progress in resolving historic formal complaints from staff.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk