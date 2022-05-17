Man arrested as six hurt at Essex University Colchester campus
A teenager has been arrested after six people were hurt at a university at the weekend.
The incident happened at the University of Essex's Wivenhoe Park campus in Colchester at about 18:00 BST on Saturday.
Essex Police said six people sustained injuries which were not believed to be serious.
A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and bailed until 10 June.
Police appealed for witnesses, or anyone with footage, to get in touch.
A university spokesman said: "We're very grateful for the speedy response of our security and campus safety team and support of Essex Police in resolving this incident safely.
"We're offering support to those affected and helping Essex Police with their investigation."
