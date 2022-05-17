M11 junction due to open at Harlow in June
A new "critical" junction for the M11 will open to traffic next month, helping to reduce congestion, Essex County Council said.
Motorway junction 7a, at Harlow, in Essex, is on target to open in June.
The £39.5m cost has been met by the council and National Highways.
As well as the new motorway junction, the scheme has included the widening of the B183 Gilden Way/Sheering Road and the installation of a new link road to connect the two.
Final works, including footpaths, kerbs, CCTV, road markings and landscaping works are taking place.
Lesley Wagland, council cabinet member for economic renewal, infrastructure and planning, said: "The new junction is critical for Harlow and the wider area.
"I am very pleased that despite the challenges faced over the last two years, the scheme remains on schedule, with the junction to open traffic as soon as it is safe to do so."
She added the project would, "create a new east-west route through the town, helping reduce congestion, offering new public transport opportunities and further unlocking the economic potential of the area".