Summer trial to allow bikes on Harwich and Dovercourt seafront
- Published
A trial will take place this summer allowing cyclists to use the seafront promenade in Harwich.
Cycling will be allowed between Dovercourt and Harwich in Essex to open up access to the seafront and create safer routes for cyclists, Tendring District Council said.
The council said it would use the results of the trial to decide on opening up other seafront areas.
The trial will run from 6 June until 30 September.
Marked areas will make it clear where cycling is allowed and in some areas there will be segregated paths for cyclists.
