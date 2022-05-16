Greenpeace activists in Essex arrested blocking oil tanker
Eight Greenpeace activists have been arrested after they blocked an oil tanker which they said contained a shipment of Russian diesel.
Twelve people gained access to the Navigator Terminals in Grays, Essex, via boat, at 23:00 BST on Sunday and scaled the tanker's berth.
The protesters unfurled banners that read "oil fuels war".
Essex Police said eight people have been arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass.
Greenpeace said the Greek tanker was carrying a 33,000-tonne shipment of Russian diesel and they blocked it in protest of the UK government allowing fossil fuel money to fund the war in Ukraine.
Georgia Whitaker, oil and gas campaigner at Greenpeace UK, said: "The UK's attachment to fossil fuels has backfired in the worst way possible - we're funding a war, our energy bills and fuel costs are sky-high, and we're driving the climate crisis. It has to stop.
"Putin invaded Ukraine nearly three months ago, and yet fossil fuel money from the UK is still funding his war chest.
"Ministers have kicked a ban on Russian oil imports to the end of the year despite strong public support for it."
Essex Police said they remain at the scene and are working to bring other activists to safety.
A spokesman for the force said: "Policing is not anti-protest, but we must intervene where there is a risk to life or where there is a suspicion laws are being broken.
"We are hoping this will be resolved safely and swiftly so that our officers can get back to protecting and serving the people of Essex."
