Harlow death: Tributes paid to great-grandfather Alfred 'John' Bates
- Published
A man whose death is being investigated as manslaughter has been described in a tribute from his family as "always having a smile on his face".
Alfred "John" Bates, 73, died in Spencers Croft, in Harlow, Essex, following reports of a disturbance there at 21:00 BST on 1 May.
His family said he was well-known in the local community and "always wanted to help in any way he could".
Four people arrested in connection with his death have been released on bail.
A 26 year-old man and a 16-year-old boy have been bailed until 19 May.
A 43-year-old man and a 47-year-old man have been released on bail until 27 May.
Mr Bates died at the scene following the incident and another man was taken to hospital for treatment.
In a family tribute released by Essex Police, Mr Bates was described as "a beloved husband to his wife of 52 years, a devoted father of two, a loving grandfather to his two grandchildren that he raised, and his three great-grandchildren".
"He was a well-known and loved member of the community who always had a smile on his face and always wanted to help in any way he could," they said.
"He will be truly missed by his family, friends and all that knew him. He will be forever in our hearts and will never be forgotten."
