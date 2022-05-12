Commonwealth Games: Queen's Baton Relay to visit East of England
- Published
The Queen's Baton Relay will travel through the East of England ahead of the Commonwealth Games this summer.
The baton will visit Stoke Mandeville on 6 July before starting a tour of the region two days later.
It will be carried through Tilbury, Basildon, Southend-on-Sea and Maldon on 8 July, and leave the area via Northamptonshire on 10 July.
Carl Smith, leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council, said it would be a "great celebration".
In total the national tour will cover 2,500 miles (4,000 km) and 180 communities over 29 days, visiting towns and cities across England.
It has already been carried around the world.
The baton ends its journey at Birmingham's Aston Hall on 28 July, the day of the games' opening ceremony.
Tour of the East
On 8 July the baton will start its tour of the East in Essex, before going to Waltham Cross, Luton and Hemel Hempstead.
The following day it will go through King's Lynn and Great Yarmouth in Norfolk before travelling to Bury St Edmunds, Hinxton and Cambridge.
It will visit Northampton and Corby on 10 July, before leaving Northamptonshire.
Highlights of the East leg will see the baton take to the water at the Lee Valley White Water Centre, the venetian waterways at Great Yarmouth and visit Cambridge Pride on 9 July.
Mr Smith said: "This is a great celebration of sport and community, and the route in the town will take in some of our most famous landmarks."
Martin McElhatton, chief executive of WheelPower, which will host the event at Stoke Mandeville Stadium, said: "To be able to host the baton at the birthplace of the Paralympic movement and promote all ability sports is a great honour in the lead up to the Commonwealth Games 2022."
