Red Arrows to take flight at Clacton Airshow
The Red Arrows are due to perform for up to 250,000 people over two days at a seaside town's airshow.
The RAF aerobatic team will be part of the 29th Clacton-on-Sea Airshow in Essex, on 25 and 26 August.
Tendring District Council, the show's organisers, said it should be "the biggest-ever" and it was "an incredible line-up".
"They will join 15 other flights, believed to make it the biggest-ever airshow in its history," it added.
Alex Porter, cabinet member for leisure and tourism at the council, said the event "was shaping up to be one of the best".
"We have an incredible line-up for this year's Clacton Airshow, both in breadth and depth."
It should be a huge draw for aviation fans and the general public, he added.
In the past the council has said the event brought in about £5m to the local economy, when the weather was good.
Last year the team performed to celebrate Clacton's 150th anniversary.
The Pitts Special, a display team that flies biplanes at speeds up to 400mph, and the Slingsby T67 Firefly, will also feature this year, the council said.
Further flights will be revealed in the coming months, it added.
