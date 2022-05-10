Man's body found in Stock may have been moved after death, police say
The body of a man found in a village may have been moved to that location after his death, police said.
Essex Police was called by the ambulance service to Stock Road in Stock, south of Chelmsford, at about 10:45 BST on Sunday.
The man, in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene, and the force said his death was being treated as "unexplained but not suspicious".
Police said his body may have been transported there after he died.
Detectives said they were keen to speak to anyone who may have seen "two men of Asian appearance between Saturday 7 May and 10:45 on Sunday 8 May".
The first man was described as being aged between 20 and 30, and about 1.7m (5ft 6in) tall. He had dark hair, was of slim build and was wearing a black T-shirt, denim shorts, training shoes and a large puffer-style jacket.
The second was a man aged in his mid-30s, and about the same height. He was described as being of slim build with dark hair and was wearing a black bomber jacket and grey jogging bottoms.
Det Insp Kevin Hughes said: "This is a fast-paced and dynamic investigation, and my team is pursuing several lines of inquiry to establish how this man died.
"I am particularly keen to speak to anyone who used Honeypot Lane [off Stock Road] between Saturday evening and Sunday morning."
He said cyclists, walkers and motorists could have been using Honeypot Lane at the time.
The lane was closed for a short time on Monday "to allow us to carry out specialist investigative work", a police spokesman added.
