Essex Police investigating death of man in Stock
An investigation has begun following the death of a man.
Essex Police said it was called by the ambulance service to Stock Road in Stock, south of Chelmsford, at about 10:45 BST on Sunday.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The force said the investigation was "in the very early stages" and appealed for anyone who was in the area between Saturday evening and Sunday morning to contact officers.
