Dangerous driving arrest after biker dies in five-vehicle crash
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after a motorcyclist died in a five-vehicle crash.
The collision happened on the A120 near Harwich, between Ramsey and Parkeston, at about 23:00 BST on Friday, Essex Police said.
The motorcyclist, aged in his 50s and from Dovercourt, died at the scene.
A 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs.
He has also been arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and remains in custody for questioning.
The crash involved two HGVs, two cars and a motorcycle.
The road was closed in both directions overnight and reopened at 08:00.
Essex Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.
