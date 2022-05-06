Lakeside shopping centre stabbing: Teen in court
- Published
A teenager has appeared in court charged with the murder of a father-of-three at a shopping centre.
Michael Ugwa, 29, from Rainham, east London, was fatally stabbed at a food court in Lakeside shopping centre in Thurrock, Essex, on 28 April.
Brandon Lutchmunsing, 19, of Dagenham, appeared before Basildon Crown Court charged with murder and affray.
Shannon Weston, 20, of Canewdon, Essex, also appeared charged with assisting an offender.
They were both not asked to enter a plea and were remanded into custody until a plea hearing on 1 July.
A trial date has been set for 11 April, which is expected to last six weeks.
On Wednesday, police said a 22-year-old man, from Ilford, east London, had been arrested on suspicion of murder and possession of class A drugs.
A 54-year-old woman, from Croydon, was in custody on suspicion of assisting an offender.
In a statement released to the police by Mr Ugwa's mother, she said: "Michael was a kind man with a large personality and an even larger heart.
"As with many people, he was not a man without fault but, his desire to always try to better himself and strive for a brighter tomorrow made him a rich source of inspiration to not only his children, cousins, nieces and nephews but also to everyone who desired to see that silver lining.
"He was the kindest soul of all, as well as the most dependable friend anyone could ever have been blessed with."
