Insulate Britain: School-run mum who drove at M25 protesters given driving ban
- Published
A woman has been banned from driving after using her car to try to move protesters who were blocking the road while she was on the school run.
Sherrilyn Speid, 35, of Grays, pleaded guilty to a charge of dangerous driving when she appeared at Southend Magistrates' Court in October.
She was at the wheel of a Range Rover when she came across a sit-in near the M25 on 13 October at about 08:30 GMT.
She was disqualified from driving for a year.
During sentencing at Basildon Magistrates' Court she was also handed a community order and ordered to pay £240.
Prosecutor Ashley Petchey said Speid got out of her car and "remonstrated" with three demonstrators who were sitting across the road in a scene that was filmed.
Heavily bleeped clips, which were shown in court, captured Speid getting out of her car before swearing and shouting at protesters.
She could be heard saying: "I don't care what the issue is.
"My son... needs to get to school today so move out the way and let me get my son to school."
In a separate video clip, the car could be seen jerking forward into the backs of protesters sitting on the road.
Mr Petchey said Speid was "clearly very angry and agitated by the situation".
She was not using "excessive speed" and "was using the brakes quite harshly", he added.
The prosecutor also played the court a clip of an interview Speid did with LBC the day after she pleaded guilty where she said she felt criminal proceedings against her were an "injustice".
However, Lauren Hebditch, defending, told the court that Speid was an "inspiring" woman who was "under severe pressure and stress".
Ms Hebditch said the footage clearly showed Speid was "anxious" and "stressed".
She added Speid accepted her actions and was "mortified" by the footage.
One of the protesters had written to the court saying they did not support the prosecution and did not want proceedings to continue, the court heard.
Ms Hebditch challenged the driving ban as it would mean Speid could no longer shop for her mother, who has multiple sclerosis, drive to work, or drop off her son at school or football.
However chairman of the bench Susan Hawkins said the offending was "serious enough" to warrant a ban.
She ordered Speid to pay £240 - a £40 fine, £95 victim surcharge and £105 in costs.
Speid was also told that she would have to retake her driving test.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk