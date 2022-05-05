Jaywick Sands: Council to demolish two 'eyesore' properties

Tendring District Council
Demolition is expected to take a week and will start when service disconnections are completed, the council said

Two derelict properties labelled "eyesores" by a council will be knocked down as part of efforts to rejuvenate the area.

Tendring District Council acquired the buildings in Jaywick, near Clacton, in January.

Demolition of the former Low Tide Café in Tamarisk Way and 36 Sea Way is expected to take about a week.

Government statistics found Jaywick was the most deprived area in England in 2010, 2015 and 2019.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics