M11 in Essex closed southbound after car leaves road
A "serious collision" has closed the M11 southbound causing severe delays in the area.
National Highways said the road between junctions six, near to Epping and four, near Chigwell, Essex, was likely to remain closed for "a number of hours".
Essex Police said it was called at 06:10 BST to reports that a black vehicle had left the road.
Drivers have been told to avoid the area and to allow for longer journey times.
We're on scene of a serious collision on the #M11 nr the #M25.— Essex Police (@EssexPoliceUK) May 5, 2022
A black car has left the road southbound btween J6 & J5.
The road is closed so please avoid.
We need anyone driving on that stretch between 2.30am & 6am to contact us.
Read more: https://t.co/2xa7BcG5kJ
National Highways said there were delays of up to an hour on the M25 anti-clockwise between Junctions 27 and 28.
There were also delays of up to 20 minutes on the M11 southbound between junctions seven and six.
