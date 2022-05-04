Lakeside shopping centre stabbing: Man charged with murder
- Published
A man has been charged with the murder of a "loving and supportive" father-of-three at a shopping centre.
Michael Ugwa, from Rainham, east London, was assaulted at the food court of Lakeside shopping centre in Thurrock, Essex, on Thursday. The 29-year-old died at the scene.
Brandon Lutchmunsing, 19, of Grafton Road, Dagenham, east London, has been charged with murder and affray.
Shannon Weston, 20, of Canewdon, Essex, is charged with assisting an offender.
'Hearts shattered'
Both defendants have been remanded in custody to appear at Basildon Crown Court on Friday.
Mr Ugwa's mother described her son as "special to a great many people" and said the family's "day has suddenly turned to night, our light to darkness and our hearts are indescribably and irreversibly shattered".
She said: "As with many people, he was not a man without fault but his desire to always try to better himself and strive for a brighter tomorrow made him a rich source of inspiration to not only his children, cousins, nieces and nephews but also to everyone who desired to see that silver lining."
Det Ch Insp Ashley Howard said: "We still believe this attack was directed towards the victim and that the incident poses no ongoing threat to people shopping, eating, and socialising at Lakeside."