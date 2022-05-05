Elections 2022: Polls open for Essex councils

Voting will take place across Essex on 5 May 2022

Voting has begun in the local council elections being held across Essex.

A third of seats at Basildon, Brentwood, Castle Point, Colchester, Epping Forest, Harlow, Rochford, Southend and Thurrock councils are being contested.

Polling stations opened at 07:00 BST and will close at 22:00.

Voters will elect members for councils which run services in England, Wales and Scotland, and for the devolved government in Northern Ireland.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics