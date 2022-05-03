Colchester teenagers charged over £30k damage at school
- Published
Six teenagers have been charged after damage worth almost £30,000 was caused to a school, police said.
Essex Police said the three 14-year-olds, two 13-year-olds and a 15-year-old, all from Colchester, were charged with criminal damage and being found in or on an enclosed premises.
It said they are due at Colchester Magistrates' Court on 10 June.
The force said the damage at Unity Primary School in the town was caused on 27 November 2021.
It said officers were called to reports of a disturbance at the Hickory Avenue school at about 18:00 GMT.
An outdoor learning area was "significantly damaged" and some equipment was "destroyed", costing the school £27,915 in repairs, the force said.
