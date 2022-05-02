Lakeside Shopping Centre: Man and woman held over death
Police investigating the death of a man at a shopping centre have arrested two people on suspicion of murder.
The victim, aged in his 30s, was found with serious injuries at Lakeside Shopping Centre in Thurrock, Essex, at about 16:30 BST on Thursday, but died at the scene.
Essex Police said a 19-year-old man and a woman aged 20 have been arrested.
A 23-year-old man, who was earlier held on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, has been released without charge.
Det Ch Insp Ashley Howard said police do not believe there is any threat to the wider community and have spent the last few days at the shopping centre reassuring visitors.