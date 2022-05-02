Harlow death: Four arrests made after a man is found dead
Police have arrested four people after one man died and another was found injured.
Officers were called to Spencers Croft, Harlow, at 21:00 BST on Sunday.
One man was pronounced dead at the scene and a second man was taken to hospital, Essex Police said.
A 46-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, while a 43-year-old man, a 26-year-old man and a teenager were arrested on suspicion of GBH and possession of drugs.
All four remain in custody and are being questioned by detectives, Essex Police said.
Det Ch Insp Louise Metcalfe, senior investigating officer, said: "We would like to speak to anyone who saw the incident in Spencers Croft.
"We would also like people to check their doorbell footage and dash cams to see if they have captured anything that may help the investigation.
"I would urge anyone with information to come forward and contact us as soon as possible."
