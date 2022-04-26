Essex: Man arrested following fatal collision on A127
- Published
Police investigating a collision in which an elderly man died have made an arrest.
The crash happened on the A127 at Childerditch, near Brentwood, Essex, shortly after 10:30 BST on Monday.
An 88-year-old man, from Hornchurch, died after suffering serious injuries, Essex Police said.
A man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving - and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.
He has been released under investigation.
The A127 stretch was closed for eight hours after the crash - and reopened on Monday evening.
Essex Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information or dashcam footage to get in touch.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk