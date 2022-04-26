Fire breaks out at Harlow sausage factory Riverway Foods
A large fire at a sausage factory is being tackled by 10 crews from both Essex and Hertfordshire.
The blaze broke out at Riverway Foods on River Way in Harlow at 05:20 BST.
Essex Fire and Rescue initially sent six crews, increased that to eight and have since been joined by two others.
Thick plumes of smoke can be seen across the town and the fire service has warned people to stay indoors and keep windows shut.
The fire service said when crews arrived the building was 95% alight and 100% smoke-logged.
"The fire is still going unfortunately."— BBC Essex (@BBCEssex) April 26, 2022
Dorothy tells BBC Essex how her husband works at Riverway Foods in Harlow, which is the scene of a large fire this morning. https://t.co/eBp6uom7DV
BBC Essex understands the staff there are safe, as 10 crews continue to tackle the fire. pic.twitter.com/HOp2wDfaRS
"Access to the building is extremely limited and crews from Essex and Hertfordshire are working hard in difficult conditions to tackle the fire as quickly as possible," it said.
Dorottya Spányik, whose husband was working at the sausage factory at the time, said he told her everyone had got out of the building safely.
She said she also worked at the factory and although she got home, her husband was still at the premises.
"Everyone is outside, everyone is fine," she said.
She said it was "a massive fire" and she had to shut her windows because of the smoke.
"The latest is my husband told me one of the buildings is now gone," she added.
The fire service said disruption to traffic in the area was "anticipated for quite some time".
"Where possible, please avoid the area," the fire service said.
