Fire breaks out at Harlow sausage factory Riverway Foods

Dorottya Spányik
Plumes of smoke are billowing across Harlow from the sausage factory fire

A large fire at a sausage factory is being tackled by 10 crews from both Essex and Hertfordshire.

The blaze broke out at Riverway Foods on River Way in Harlow at 05:20 BST.

Essex Fire and Rescue initially sent six crews, increased that to eight and have since been joined by two others.

Thick plumes of smoke can be seen across the town and the fire service has warned people to stay indoors and keep windows shut.

The fire service said when crews arrived the building was 95% alight and 100% smoke-logged.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

"Access to the building is extremely limited and crews from Essex and Hertfordshire are working hard in difficult conditions to tackle the fire as quickly as possible," it said.

Dorottya Spányik, whose husband was working at the sausage factory at the time, said he told her everyone had got out of the building safely.

Dorottya Spányik
Crews are still tackling the blaze
Essex Fire and Rescue
Ten crews are tackling the factory fire

She said she also worked at the factory and although she got home, her husband was still at the premises.

"Everyone is outside, everyone is fine," she said.

She said it was "a massive fire" and she had to shut her windows because of the smoke.

"The latest is my husband told me one of the buildings is now gone," she added.

Richard Smith/BBC
Nearby residents have been advised to keep windows shut

The fire service said disruption to traffic in the area was "anticipated for quite some time".

"Where possible, please avoid the area," the fire service said.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics