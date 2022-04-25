Oil protests: High Court grants injunction against Essex demonstrations
- Published
An injunction to prevent people protesting at oil terminals and outside petrol stations has been granted at the High Court.
Essex County Council and Thurrock Council applied for the order that gives police powers to move on anyone attempting to block the sites.
The injunction applies to all petrol station forecourts in the county as well as several oil terminals.
Activists have staged protests across the county for several weeks.
