Rochford: Fire breaks out involving 100 tonnes of waste
Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a recycling centre involving 100 tonnes of rubbish.
Essex County Fire and Rescue Service was called to the industrial estate on Purdeys Way, Rochford, Essex, at about 17:10 BST.
It said crews were working with staff at the recycling centre using cranes to remove waste from the pile to extinguish it in sections.
Residents living nearby have been asked to keep windows and doors shut.
